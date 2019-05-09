Claire B. Christianson



Plover - Claire B. (Tetzler) Christianson



Of Plover died early Friday morning May 3, 2019 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living Center in Plover.



Age 95 Claire was born January 30, 1924 in Conover, WI. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Ana Elizabeth Tetzler. She attended local schools in Conover and graduated from Eagle River. Claire married Allard R. Christianson in 1964. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2002.



She is survived by her son Mark (Kelly) Christianson of Plover, her three grandchildren; Chris (Emily) Christianson, Steve (Melissa) Christianson and Nicole (Jerimiah) Kowal, and her six great grandchildren Paige, Owen, Hayden, Jax, Tucker and Everly.



She was preceded in death by her husband Allard, three brothers and five sisters.



Memorial Services will at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3600 Northpoint Drive, Stevens Point.