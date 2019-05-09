Services
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road P.O. Box 193
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3600 Northpoint Drive
Stevens Point, WI
Resources
1924 - 2019
Claire B. Christianson

Plover - Claire B. (Tetzler) Christianson

Of Plover died early Friday morning May 3, 2019 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living Center in Plover.

Age 95 Claire was born January 30, 1924 in Conover, WI. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Ana Elizabeth Tetzler. She attended local schools in Conover and graduated from Eagle River. Claire married Allard R. Christianson in 1964. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2002.

She is survived by her son Mark (Kelly) Christianson of Plover, her three grandchildren; Chris (Emily) Christianson, Steve (Melissa) Christianson and Nicole (Jerimiah) Kowal, and her six great grandchildren Paige, Owen, Hayden, Jax, Tucker and Everly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Allard, three brothers and five sisters.

Memorial Services will at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3600 Northpoint Drive, Stevens Point. The Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 9, 2019
