Clara Jean (Barnes) Bogard
Hancock - Clara Jean (Barnes) Bogard, 86, passed away at Silver Lake Manor, in Wautoma and went to her loving God's home in Heaven on July 25, 2020 with her daughter, Stephanie Howell by her side. Clara Jean Barnes was born on February 05, 1934 to Ivan Barnes and Mildred (Moors) Barnes in their family home in Hancock, Wisconsin. Clara was one of twelve children. When she was 21 years old she left Hancock and went to Los Angeles, California. She started working as a waitress and then worked many years at Western Union. This is where she met and married her husband William E. Bogard on June 12, 1964 in Huntington Park, California. They lived in South Gate, California and then moved to Brea, California in 1986. Her husband retired in 1990 and they moved back to her hometown Hancock, Wisconsin. They managed Homestead Estates for many years. Her husband of 29 years passed away on October 15, 1993.
She is survived by her son, Tracy (Lolita) Best, Napa, CA and grandchildren Chris Brewer, Lorraine, Mona and Mary Navalta, her daughter, Stephanie (Bogard) (Jeff) Howell, Hancock, WI, granddaughter, Cassandra Howell, her step-daughters, Sandy (Herb) Gordon, Beth Singer and Verna Arwood, IN, several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by three of her siblings, Robert Barnes, Coloma, WI, Lucille Vezina, Hancock, WI and Harry Barnes, Hancock, WI. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and many friends and her best friend Bonnie Wells of Almond, WI. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Mildren, brothers, Fred, Clarence, Harold, Frank, Arthur, Charles and sisters, Maribel Starks and Donna Kowaleski.
Clara will be remembered for her kind heart, loving smile and infectious laugh. She loved everyone and never complained and was a joy to be around. She was a long time member of the Hancock United Church of Christ for several years which was started by her ancestors. She belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #343, Hancock Citizens Committee, Hancock Library Committee, Planning and Zoning Committee and was a guardian for two women.
We would like to thank Silver Lake Manor staff, especially Willow and Janae, Monica and all the others that helped Clara out by taking care of her and keeping her comfortable in her last few days. We would also like to thank Ascension Hospice for all their care, support and comfort they gave her in the last days of her life.
The funeral is being held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Stahl Funeral Home in Plainfield, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. Funeral will begin at 11:00 am and Pastor Pam Priewe will be officiating the service. Due to COVID-19 face masks are required to be worn. There will be a luncheon following the service at the Hancock Community Center Pavillion. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations would be appreciated to the Hancock United Church of Christ, Hancock Library, Hancock Citizens Committee or will be used to purchase a memorial bench.
Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangement. Please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com
