Clarence H. Bruski
Wittenberg - Clarence H. Bruski of Wittenberg, WI died early Saturday morning, October 19, 2019 at North Haven Assisted Living Center with his loving family at his side while under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Age 91 Clarence was born November 14, 1927 in Stevens Point to the late Leon and Frances (Frydach) Bruski. Clarence attended schools in the Town of Franzen. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army.
His marriage to Dolores Mary "Blondie" Guzman took place on October 14, 1950 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Stevens Point. After their marriage the couple settled in the Town of Franzen in Marathon County where together they owned and operated Bruski Farms. His wife Dolores preceded him in death on December 23, 2018. Clarence's love was farming, even after retirement he was out helping on the Bruski Farm.
Clarence was a member of the Stevens Point American Legion Berens-Scribner Post 6.
Survivors include his children; Bonnie (Michael) Holas, Betty (Peter) Mallek, Terri (Jerry) Eckes, Patrick (Deborah) Bruski and Michael (Barbie) Bruski, his grandchildren; John - Michael (Machalla) Holas, Brian (April) Holas, Katie (Daniel) McConnell, Matthew (Elizabeth) Holas, Abigail (Matt) Karch, Victoria (Jeff) Romanski, Kristine (Brad) Bembenek, Jacquelynne (Corbin) King, Jonathan Mallek, Scot (Jeanne) Bruski, Daniel (Tina) Bruski, LeRae (Fiance Bill) Eckes, Lychelle Bruski and Adam (Katy) Bruski.
His great grandchildren; Rodney and Belle Holas, Aydin, Lilly, Isabella Buck and Lucas Holas, Angie Holas, Raylan McConnell, Gabriel, Caleb and Logan Karch, Noah and Lilah Romanski, Henry, Violet and Andie King, Tanner, Elainey and Tommy Bruski, Elida Shields, Charlotte and Jacob Bruski.
Further survived by his siblings; Helen Cieslewicz, Leona Bruski, and Ed (Joyce) Bruski.
Clarence was preceded in death by his wife Dolores "Blondie" three grandsons Todd Patrick Bruski and Thomas Anthony and Timothy Joseph Mallek, his five sisters and three brothers and two infant siblings.
In lieu of flowers, contribution in Clarence's name can be directed to Heartland Hospice, 3233 Business Park Drive, Ste. 203, Stevens Point, WI 54482
The family would like to personally thank Heartland Hospice for their special love and care given to our dad, and to the staff at North Haven for their support also.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. Rev. Thomas Nirappel officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors in the St. Adalbert Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening, and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. at St. Adalbert Church until the time for mass. There will be a Parish Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019