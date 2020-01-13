|
Clarence (Rex) Lukasavige
Madison - Clarence (Rex) Lukasavige, age 92, of Madison, WI passed away on December 29, 2019 at All Saints Assisted Living, Madison, WI. He was born on October 26, 1927 in Stevens Point, WI, the son of Mary and Stanley Lukasavige. He married Jean Ann Retzner on October 1, 1949 in Stevens Point, WI. Together again, Rex Lukasavige has gone to be with God and the love of his life, Jean Ann. Rex was a wonderful father and a loving husband. He loved the outdoors, and hunting and fishing, and cherished his time in nature admiring God's creations. Above all, Rex loved and cared for his wife Jean Ann, always putting her first in his life. He was a loving father of four and demonstrated unfaltering compassion, empathy, trust, acceptance, and understanding of others. It is these characteristics that drew the love and respect of everyone he met and left a lasting impression on many who were so fortunate to have known him. The man Rex was, left an indelible imprint on his children's' hearts, providing a path for them to follow, while also allowing them to safely wander from that path to learn some of life's most valuable lessons in their own style. The world is truly a better place because of him, and he is missed by many. Rex is survived daughter Chris Lukasavige, Winter Haven, FL; son Mark (Michele) Lukasavige, Hot Springs Village, AR; son Jeff (Monica) Lukasavige, Stevens Point, WI; daughter Jill (Doug) Annis, Madison; six grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Jean Ann; daughter-in-law Lana Lukasavige; parents Mary and Stanley and sister, Lou Maine. A Memorial Mass was celebrated on December 30, 2019 at All Saints Main St. Chapel, Madison, WI. Inurnment will take place at St. Stephen's Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or online at agrace.org/donate.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020