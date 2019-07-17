|
Clarence (Casey) Mayer
- - Clarence (Casey) Mayer, who grew up in Junction City and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School and the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, passed away on July 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife Ina, his brother Marvin Mayer of Menominee, Michigan, his three daughters, four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment was private but a memorial service in Freeport is being planned for early October.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019