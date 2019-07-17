Services
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
For more information about
Clarence Mayer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence (Casey) Mayer


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence (Casey) Mayer Obituary
Clarence (Casey) Mayer

- - Clarence (Casey) Mayer, who grew up in Junction City and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School and the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, passed away on July 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife Ina, his brother Marvin Mayer of Menominee, Michigan, his three daughters, four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Interment was private but a memorial service in Freeport is being planned for early October.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Download Now