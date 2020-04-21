|
|
Clarence Pampuch
Custer - Clarence R. Pampuch, age 90, of Custer died Wednesday April 15, 2020, at his home with his loving family at his side. He was born Dec. 13, 1929 in Independence, WI, one of eleven children. He is the son of the late Paul and Valaria (Pogreba) Pampuch. He is a US Air Force veteran and joined right after High School. Clarence was home on leave when he met the love of his life Gladys Wisinski. The couple married on March 15, 1952 celebrating 68 years of marriage. The couple settled in Milwaukee where he worked for the John Oster Co. and worked for Tri-State for 25 years until moving to the area where they owned and operated C & G's bar and grill until their retirement in 1999.
Clarence was a kind and generous man and will be remembered for his love of his family, friends and anyone else that needed his help. He loved playing horse shoes, golf, cutting his grass and watching his Brewers and Packers. His sense of humor is something he passed down to the rest of the male family members.
Survivors include his loving wife Gladys, one son: Wayne "Butch" (Joanne) Pampuch of Mequon and one daughter: Linda Holmes of Stevens Point. Three grandsons: Jeff and Jason (Kelly) Holmes and Eric (Elizabeth) Pampuch. Nine great grandchildren: Mykenna (Nik), Jaxon, Tysen, Taydn and Taeya Holmes and Raeya, Nora, Emren and Vera Holmes.
He is preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be set at a later date. Burial with committal rights took place on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at St. Mary Immaculate Conception cemetery in Custer. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For viewing of the Committal service and online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Please keep an eye on our website and local newspapers for the future announcement date of the Mass.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 21, 2020