|
|
Cleo L. Carnahan
Stevens Point - Cleo L. Carnahan, age 92, of Stevens Point, died at home on February 24, 2019.
Cleo was born February 22, 1927 to the late Charles and Jessie (Mills) Carnahan in Green Grove, WI. He grew up on the family farm, attended grade school and high school in Owen, WI.
He worked for the family farm until being inducted into the US Army. He was honorably discharged on August 7, 1947.
Cleo married Frances A. Fountaine on June 15, 1945 in Medford, WI.
Following his military service, Cleo and Frances settled in Wisconsin Rapids before moving to the Stevens Point area. Cleo worked for Consolidated Papers as a general laborer until finding work with Moland Brothers Trucking. He later transferred to Glendenning Motorways and worked as a long-haul truck driver for about 33 years. He started his own truck company and subcontracted his services to Marshfield Homes and Delwin Transfer until retiring at the age of 78.
Cleo will be remembered for his honesty and hardworking nature. He had an easygoing persona and believed in maintaining a sense of self-reliance. Cleo was mechanically inclined. He truly enjoyed working on trucks and cars. Family was also important, and he enjoyed their company.
He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Carnahan; children, Gwendolyn (James Domka) Carnahan, Mary Carnahan Neuberger, and Suzette (Terry) Weier; grandchildren, Scott Neuberger, Ira (Sandy) Gordon, and Karrie Worzalla; great-grandchildren, Cody, Sylvia, Chandler, and Curtis; great great-grandchildren, Logan, Max, and Noah; nieces and nephews; and extend family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wilfred, Delbert, Max, and Mildred; and children, Charles and Curtis Carnahan.
A Funeral Service to celebrate his life will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Boston Funeral Home with Rev. Dave Ficken presiding. A time of visitation and sharing memories will precede from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held in Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 27, 2019