Services
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Michelkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Michelkamp Sr.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Michelkamp Sr. Obituary
Clifford Michelkamp Sr.

Clifford Michelkamp Sr., age 81 of Amherst, WI passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1939, the son of the late Baldus and Belvina (Gagas) Michelkamp. He enjoyed church picnics, fishing, farming most of his life, going to auctions and just visiting with everyone. Clifford married Loretta on June 1, 1968 and later divorced.

Clifford is survived by his children; Brian Michelkamp of Rosholt, Shelley (Randy) Pezewski of Custer, Kimberly (Bill) Gibbs of Custer, Keith (Kristin) Michelkamp of Custer, Brad (Julie) Michelkamp of Stevens Point, grandchildren; Adam Gibbs, Ashley Gibbs, Serena Michelkamp, Ashton Michelkamp, Emma Michelkamp, siblings; Gregory (Sally) Michelkamp Sr, Harry (Marlene) Michelkamp, Ann Marie (John) Singleton, many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Clifford is preceded in death by his parents; son, Clifford Michelkamp Jr., and a brother, Emil (Loretta) Michelkamp.

Due to the Covid-19 no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -