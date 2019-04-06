|
Clifford Peltier
Stevens Point - Clifford R. Peltier, 64, of Stevens Point, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019, at home while under the care of his family and Ascension Ministry Hospice.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1955, in Stevens Point, to the late Kenneth and Dolores (Konopacki) Peltier and was part of the first graduating class at Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH). On May 13, 1988, he was married to Deb Helminiak in Las Vegas.
Cliff had worked as a cook at Bill's Pizza and Aldo's in Stevens Point, and had bartended at Ma's Backstreet Pub.
His interests included camping, watching the Green Bay Packers with his son, bowling, going out to eat and spending time with his family and friends.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Deb Peltier; son, Josh Peltier; daughter, Kristen Peltier all of Stevens Point; brothers, Robert (Incha) Peltier of Stevens Point; Allen (Doreen) Peltier of Amherst Junction, and Timothy (Cynthia) Peltier of Stevens Point; sisters, Donna (Tom) Grim, and Bonnie (Glenn) Hinrichsen both of Stevens Point; also many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his father-and-mother-in-law, Harry and Margaret Helminiak.
The family thanks the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care in Stevens Point and Ascension Ministry Hospice for their care of Cliff.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stevens Point with the Rev. Jerzy Rebacz officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time for Mass.
The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 6, 2019