Comfort I. Opaneye
Stevens Point - Comfort I. Opaneye age 75, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2020 at the Portage County Health Care Center.
A Celebration of Comfort's life will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday July 9, 2020 at Woodlands Church - 190 Hoover Ave, Plover, WI. Friends and Family may gather to share memories from 10AM until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Burial will be held at McDill Cemetery.
Comfort was born on October 3, 1944 in Ebute-Metta, Lagos Mainland, Nigiria at the well- known Ogba Elefo near Magistrate Court-Railway line, to Samuel Adesanya Adeleye and Elizabeth Oyebola Ayegbutoju who hailed from Odorasanyin, Ijebu-Igbo. Her father was a tailor contractor reputed for sewing police uniforms while her mother was an industrious trader.
Comfort's early childhood was spent in pre-colonial Ebute-Metta famously known as the headquarters of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. This epicenter of commerce was where she had her primary school education before proceeding to Oriel Modern Day Secondary School Surulere Yaba. Between 1966 and 1968 she attended the prestigious All Saints' Protestant Teachers Training College, Yaba where she bagged the Grade 2 Teachers Certificate. In her quest for educational advancement, she studied at the Lagos State College of Education, Surulere and obtained the National College of Education Certificate. Her academic sojourn led her to attend training courses in English and Literature in the United Kingdom. Well -schooled, she was a bibliophile, with her interest particularly in reading novels and the Bible.
Her life from her youthful days was marked by the unique ability to cultivate lasting friendships many of which albeit long-distance, she was able to nurture and sustain through letter writing. A devout Girls Guide member, her regular participation in camping events fostered broad interactions with others. She was to maintain a white woman as pen pal for many years after a relationship was established at a Girls' Guide Camp meeting.
Early in life she suffered a terrible loss through the demise of her first love and husband who she tied the nuptial cords with in 1961, Engineer Peter Abiodun Adeshile. She later got married to Late Chief Joshua Osiyemi Opaneye of Atikori, Ijebu-Igbo. Known for her congeniality and humility, she was soft spoken and gentle, always carrying a smile on her cherubic face. She was an avid lover of children and this attribute of inveterate obsession for children generally and protectiveness of her children in particular was deeply venerated by her late husband. God blessed her with six children- Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adeyoye, Dr. Bababo Opaneye, Dr. Ajebande Adegboyega , Mrs. Adewunmi Adeladan, Engr. Ibukun Opaneye and Dr. Oluwakare Opaneye and eleven grandchildren: Bolajide Adeyoye (JD), Adeoluwa Adeyoye, Adeyinka Adeyoye, Benjamin Opaneye, Joshua Opaneye, Joy Opaneye, Ebunoluwa Adegboyega, Adebola Adegboyega, Daniel Adeladan, Tofunmi Opaneye and Tomisin Opaneye. She became widowed in 1989 and her indefatigability, tenaciousness and the grace of God helped her to assume responsibility for the successful upbringing of her children upon the demise of her husband. Her love for her children enabled her transition to glory while in their custody overseas.
Mummy Opaneye was a devoted member of the Young Women Christian Association and Anglican Women Society. A consistent member of Saint Jude's Anglican Church, she took Bible studies with utmost seriousness. A woman of great faith, she was a diligent prayer warrior that people found easily approachable to share their challenges and confidential life issues with; and her regular riposte after assuring them she will put these in prayers was: "All will be well".
A fashion aficionado, yet a diligent civil servant, she retired as Vice Principal of Herbert Macaulay Secondary School, Okobaba, Adekunle, Lagos after several years of teaching in many secondary schools across Lagos State.
Mummy Opaneye is sorely missed for her strong Christian faith, love and care for others; uncommon gentility and a life of peace. In the later stage of her life she became a devoted member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry in Nigeria (where she served as Leader of the Visitation team and in the Prayer Warrior team) and Woodlands Church Plover, Wisconsin, United States from where she answered Heaven's call on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
