Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Conrad Ostrowski

Mosinee - Conrad J. Ostrowski, 75, Mosinee, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born March 23, 1944, in Stevens Point, the son of the late David and Evelyn (Zaborowski) Ostrowski. He married Susan Rusciano on Dec. 12, 1987, in Lake County, Ill. She survives.

Conrad was an avid sports shooter and enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time at home with his family. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving during the Vietnam War as a member of a combat air crew.

Survivors, besides his wife, Susan, include a son, Joseph (DeAnna) Ostrowski, Dothan, AL; three adopted sons, Jason Wilebski, Travis Mikes and Luke Fochs; and four grandchildren, Taylor, Dallas, McKenna, and Jackson.

Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. The Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Friday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019
