Constance Julia (Morgan) Stoll

Constance Julia (Morgan) Stoll Obituary
Constance Julia (Morgan) Stoll

Milwaukee - Constance Julia (Morgan) Stoll, age 88, passed away peacefully at her daughter Roberta's house in Milwaukee surrounded by family on March 23, 2019. A private family burial at King Cemetery in Waupaca will be held at a later date where she will be laid to rest with her husband Frank.

Coni is survived by her 8 children: Lawrence (Molly) Guibord, Roberta (Mark) Scott, Debra (Ricky) Dean, Brian Stoll, Sandra Miller, Michael Stoll, Russell Stoll, and Kimberly Stoll. She is further survived by 27 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Stoll, son Terrence Guibord, brother Leonard Morgan, and daughter-in-law Diane Stoll.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
