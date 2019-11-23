Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3600 North Point Dr.
Stevens Point, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3600 North Point Dr.
Stevens Point, WI
Constance Mae Jacoboski


1945 - 2019
Constance Mae Jacoboski Obituary
Stevens Point - Constance Mae Jacoboski, age 74, passed away on November 19, 2019.

She was born to the late Edward and Helen (Fisher) Kieliszewski on January 31, 1945, in Stevens Point, WI.

She married John Jacoboski on June 11, 1966. John preceded her in death on October 17, 2015.

Connie is survived by her five sisters: Nancy (Richard) Karch, Gloria (Gary) Kolodziej, Joyce (Bill) Gibson, Gladys (Randy) King, and Linda Kieliszewski. She is also survived by her seven children: Raphaela (Gene) Schraufnagel, Yon Jacoboski, Karl (Andrea) Jacoboski, Samuel Jacoboski, Agnes (Donyae) Shack, Charity (Jamie) Carlson, Amber (Brian) Scholz; and her granddaughter Jasmine (Taylor) Maske.

Connie was a loving mother devoted to raising her children. She was also known for being a diligent student of the Bible and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1977. She was a loving, self-sacrificing, compassionate woman who enjoyed sharing her faith with all she met.

Connie's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Whispering Pines Assisted Living and Rennes Skilled Nursing for the wonderful care given to Connie.

A memorial service to celebrate Connie's life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, with visitation preceding from 1:30 p.m., at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 3600 North Point Dr., Stevens Point, WI. She was buried at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha, WI, on November 22, 2019.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019
