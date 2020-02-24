|
|
Constance "Connie" May Pitt
Amherst Junction - Constance "Connie" May Pitt was born in Milwaukee on May 29, 1923 to Emil "Boots" and Blanche (Docka) Kostuch. Their family moved back to Amherst Junction when Connie was 2. She graduated from Amherst High School in 1940. On June 6th, 1942, she married the love of her life, Pat Pitt. They were married for 60 years until his death.
Connie worked as a clerk at the F&M/Security state bank for about 30 years. She also served as the Amherst Junction village clerk for more than 28 years. She was an avid volunteer as a member of the GFWC Amherst Junction for 72 years serving in many capacities. She volunteered with the RSVP of Portage County and as an Amherst Elementary School "grandparent" where she listened to many children read, including several of her own great grandchildren. She truly enjoyed this as she was an active reader and loved to assist children with their reading skills.
She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, serving on the church board in ALCW and as a Sunday school teacher. She also helped organize and run TRACK (Tomorrow River Area Community Kitchen) which is a local food pantry. Connie was instrumental in organizing the in Amherst and headed up the Tomorrow River Lutheran Parish team for many years.
Connie was named Person of the Year in 2011 for her extensive volunteering and giving back to the community which she loved.
Connie loved watching her three generations of kids play sports and was a true community supporter of all activities! She made the best Norweigan baked goods and amazing sugar cookies!
Connie is survived by her daughter Karen (Bob) Ostrowski and their children Sue (Mark) Wiza, Nancy (David) Matthews, Paula Ostrowski (Pat Galecki), Bobbi Biegel, Erin (Charles) Woida. John's children Jay (Sue) Pitt and Jill (Wayne) Groshek. She is further survived by 13 great grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband Pat, infant daughter, Mary, sons Roger and John, daughter in law Judi.
A memorial service will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Peace Lutheran Church in Amherst, WI. Pastor Dwight Anderson will officiate. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 from 9 A.M. until the time of the service at 11 A.M. at the church. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Connie name.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020