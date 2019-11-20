Services
Constance Okray Barnard

Constance Okray Barnard

Brevard, NC - Constance Okray Barnard, age 87, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Cedar Mountain House in Brevard, North Carolina.

Connie was born September 23, 1932 to Francis and Alois Okray in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She graduated from Maria High School, and then she attended University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. Connie volunteered with St. Michael's Hospital and Red Cross. She was a member of Sacred Heart church in Bellingham, Washington.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Peter A. Barnard, and by her son, Peter E. Barnard.

She is survived by her children, Peggi and her spouse David Trimble of Moreland Hills, Ohio, Clair Stephenson of Brevard, NC, Annye Banford-Barnard of Bellingham, WA, and Paul and his spouse Kristina of Puyallup, WA; her sister Rita New of Yarmouth, Massachusetts; and her grandchildren, Riley Stephenson of Asheville, NC, Quinn Stephenson of Kauai, Hawaii, Maggi Trimble of Park City, Utah, Peter (PJ) Trimble of Bozeman, Montana, Emily Banford of Indian, Alaska, Geoffrey Banford of Boring, Oregon, Melissa Barnard of Seattle, Washington, and Sofia Barnard of Ellingsburg, Washington.

The family will hold a private service at a later date. Memorials may be made in Connie's name to Hospice Care by Care Partners (1266 Asheville Highway, Brevard, NC 28712).
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
