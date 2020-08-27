1/1
Constance Pauloski
Constance Pauloski

Scandinavia - Constance Kathleen Veronica Pauloski, age 87, of Scandinavia, went to meet her Lord on August 25, 2020 at home in Scandinavia, WI.

She was born at home on June 18, 1933 to Martha and Leon Peplinski Sr. She graduated from Amherst High School in 1950, she worked as a telephone operator in Stevens Point and Oshkosh, afterward transitioning into the role of mother, homemaker and grandmother. She was a devoted Catholic and loved her life on the farm in Scandinavia where she and Renee' moved with their 6 children in 1973. She also enjoyed gardening and crocheting many blankets for family and friends.

Connie is survived by her children, Yvonne (Robert) Hamstad, Stephen (Pamela Peterson), Yvette (Marvin) Shulfer, Tony (Jodi Feltz), Jenny (Ed O'Brien), Annette Schlotman (Ralph Janiak). Along with 21 grandchildren: Rebecca, Michelle, Joshua, Justin, Megan, Moriah, John (Hamstad), Kyle (Thesing), Hunter, Jessie (Pauloski), Ryan, Nate, Falan (Shulfer), Bobbie, Sam, Garret (Pauloski), Megan, Jamie, Brett James (Peterson), Marc, Colton (Schlotman), brothers: Jim (Agnes) Peplinski and Leo (Barb) Peplinski, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Renee Pauloski; her brother and sister-in-law, Gusty and Janet Peplinski; her parents; her mother and father-in-law along with many aunts, uncles and friends.

A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 11 am at the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery.

A special thank you to the caregivers and staff at Theda Care Medical Center, in Waupaca, the first responders and sheriff's department of Waupaca County for their support. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Connie's name.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
