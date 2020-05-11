|
Constance Simon
Amherst - So... I was born Constance Mary Roders (married Simon) on December 24, 1920 in Kenosha WI, to Philip and Margaret (Horning) Roders. I was the 10th of 12 children. The next thing I know I blinked and it was all over on May 8, 2020 11:35pm at 99 years of age. I died from complications with my medications after a fall. The ICU nurses, CNAs and Dr. Swiecki kept me comfortable and out of pain at St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point. Thank you for this.
During my life you knew me as Connie. I was blessed to meet the love of my life Clarence J Simon (1918-2004) and we married February 6, 1941. We lived in Waukegan, IL then moved to Amherst, WI in 2003. We were blessed in- love with five children but sadly, three of them left this world before me; John Simon (1957-2014) and the twins Claudia Berg (Dave) (1942-2005) and Claudette Nixon (Ron) (1942-2010). My two children still kicking-up-their heals in your world are Jean Evans in Oregon (Larry) and Terri Holmes in Amherst, WI (Gary). I have 10 Grandchildren; Michael Berg (Nikki), Eric Berg (Heidi) Christopher Holmes (Jenny Balisle), Barbara Shrum (1961-2019) (Keith), Julie Shrum (Don), Patrick Sheehan (Brooke), Katie Sheehan, Charlie Simon (Jessica), Tony Simon (Arlene), Kristen Frill (Andy) and many more beautiful Great, Great-Great and Great-Great-Great Grandchildren, all of whom I will meet up with again someday and we will all dance in the rain together.
I hope you can testify to my success in living my life in Grace as a good daughter, sister, mother and a loyal friend. I believe I lived the best life I could, having provided kindness, generosity, compassion, comfort and caring when you needed it. Jeannie and Terri tell me funny, sweet and beautiful too but they have always been partial. It was important for me to help as many people along the way by using my Lord's examples to guide me.
I have never met a person I didn't like. I did have the chance to know and love each and every friend as well as all my family members. I have been blessed with my sister-at-heart, Ceil Adams (They called us the Bobbsey twins). Ceil I Didn't catch your 100 years, that prize is yours. Daughter-from-another-mother, Marsha Haynes, and my dear friends Rob and Becky J., Delphine, Helene, Linda, Debbie, Shirley and Joannie. How Much more blessed can a person be?
So in the end, remember…do your best, follow your dreams, help others and make something amazing out of your life and those around you. Please don't cry because I'm gone; instead be happy that I was here. (Okay, maybe cry a little bit. After all, I have passed away.) I hope you enjoy flowers and butterflies fluttering in the Spring, beautiful sunsets with a warm and gentle Summer breeze, fresh garden treats in the Fall (although I didn't like vegetables much I ate them because I knew they were good for me so you should too) and snuggling in a soft blanket by your fire in Winter. You know I'll be right there in one form or another with my loving arms around you making everything alright. Today I am happy with Jesus and all my family and friends who blinked their life away before me.
Note from the family: A special thanks to Father Dan of St James Catholic Church Amherst, WI, her young 5th grade CCD pen pal Ava and those who brought her Holy Communion. As we all know, Mom never wanted to be the center of attention so, per her request; there will be no gathering to celebrate what was. We encourage those who knew Mom and those who feel her spirit to take a moment to think of her in your own way. In her honor, we would encourage you to support , organization or even the family next door who are struggling during this Coronavirus pandemic.
