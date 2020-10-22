1/1
Corrine Salfer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corrine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corrine Salfer

Shawano - Corrine Marie Salfer, age 79, of Shawano, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Shawano. Born on August 9, 1941 in Stevens Point she was the daughter of the late Alois and Dorothy (Stachowiak) Krusa. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1960. On November 23, 1963 Corrine was united in marriage to Michael Salfer in Milwaukee. Together the couple lived in the Milwaukee area until moving to Shawano 2006. Michael preceded Corrine in death on June 30, 2009. She is a member of St. Martins Catholic Church in Cecil. Corrine enjoyed cooking, reading, working on puzzles, coloring, listening to polka music, bird watching, skydiving, "golfing" and going to the casino. She enjoyed watching her "stories", westerns, and the game show network.

Corrine is survived by six children, Dawn (Tim) Rehberger, Scott (Christine) Salfer, Todd Salfer, Troy (Joell) Salfer, Jill (Tom) Grice, and Chad (Michele) Salfer; grandchildren, Amber, Ashley (Travis), Brandon, Chris, Nick, Jami (Aaron), Michael, Ben, Ryan, Brandon, Marcus, Jaden, Cali, Bennett, and Calvin; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Gerrie Quimby, Mary Donermeyer, Florie Karch, and Kathy Kluck; brothers, Jim, Paul, and Brian Krusa.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Michael; parents; twin sister, Carole Borchardt and sister, Marge Peltier.

Private family services were held.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Stevens Point Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved