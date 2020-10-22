Corrine Salfer

Corrine SalferShawano - Corrine Marie Salfer, age 79, of Shawano, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Shawano. Born on August 9, 1941 in Stevens Point she was the daughter of the late Alois and Dorothy (Stachowiak) Krusa. She graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1960. On November 23, 1963 Corrine was united in marriage to Michael Salfer in Milwaukee. Together the couple lived in the Milwaukee area until moving to Shawano 2006. Michael preceded Corrine in death on June 30, 2009. She is a member of St. Martins Catholic Church in Cecil. Corrine enjoyed cooking, reading, working on puzzles, coloring, listening to polka music, bird watching, skydiving, "golfing" and going to the casino. She enjoyed watching her "stories", westerns, and the game show network.Corrine is survived by six children, Dawn (Tim) Rehberger, Scott (Christine) Salfer, Todd Salfer, Troy (Joell) Salfer, Jill (Tom) Grice, and Chad (Michele) Salfer; grandchildren, Amber, Ashley (Travis), Brandon, Chris, Nick, Jami (Aaron), Michael, Ben, Ryan, Brandon, Marcus, Jaden, Cali, Bennett, and Calvin; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Gerrie Quimby, Mary Donermeyer, Florie Karch, and Kathy Kluck; brothers, Jim, Paul, and Brian Krusa.She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Michael; parents; twin sister, Carole Borchardt and sister, Marge Peltier.Private family services were held.