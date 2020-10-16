Corrine Wierzba
Plover - Corrine E. Wierzba, age 57, died Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 at Serenity Springs Assisted Living in Plover, WI. She was born March 11, 1963. She is the daughter of the late Felix and Joan (Hintz) Wierzba. Although our sister delt with many physical challenges she always brought a smile to all that met her. Despite her challenges she had a strong will to live like no other. She is now home in heaven with mom and dad and free of pain.
She is survived by two sisters; Debbie Brzezinski of Stevens Point and Amy (Jim) Lang of Junction City. Three brothers; Ken (Linda) Wierzba of Stevens Point, Randy (Chris) Wierzba of Milwaukee and Roy (Carrie) Wierzba of Amherst Junction. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Felix and Joan Wierzba.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Corrine's family would like all the people and services that have helped Corrine through the years, Ascension Hospice, Opportunity Inc., Inclusa and all the staff at Serenity Springs who took such good care of our sister.