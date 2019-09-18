|
Curtis R. Wolle
Colonie, NY - Curtis R. Wolle, 73, a longtime resident of Stevens Point, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with Dementia.
Born April 27, 1946 in Mankato, MN, to the late Elroy and Ida Wolle.
Curtis had a very successful business career with JC Penney for over 30 years. He later owned his own Sears Dealer store in Stevens Point, with his wife Nancy for over 12 years.
Curtis loved country music and enjoyed many sports, including being an avid golfer and bowler. He was very involved with the Rotary Club of Columbus and the Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plover.
He is survived by his wife who he adored above all, Nancy (Judd) Wolle of Colonie, NY; Daughters: Susan (Duane) Vandre of Stevens Point, WI, Cheryl Kenworthy of Latham, NY, Kimberly (Keith) Jackson of Rotterdam, NY; sons: James (Nancy) Wolle, Marc (Melinda) Wolle, and Brian Hintz all of Stevens Point, WI, and Jon (Gail) Hintz of Madison, WI; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; two sisters JoAnn Conrath and Sandy (Kevin) Hartmann as well as several nieces and nephews. A brother Dale Wolle died before him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am, Friday, September 20th at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Drive, Plover, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either: The Community Hospice, Gift Processing Ctr, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2000 Roosevelt Drive, Plover, WI 54467.
The family would like to thank Our Lady of Mercy Life Center for the loving devotion and caring of our Curtis as well as Loudonville Assisted Living and St. Peter's Community Hospice.
