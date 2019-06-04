|
Cynthia "Cindy" K. Clark
Washburn - Cynthia "Cindy" K. Clark, age 72, of Washburn, passed away peacefully and with family by her side at her home, following a long courageous battle with ALS on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Cindy was born in Stevens Point, WI and graduated from Lincoln High School in WI Rapids. She enjoyed flower gardening, playing with her dogs, Cooper and Riley and loved being with her grandchildren who meant the world to her. Cindy's lovable nature, infectious smile and caring ways will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, John Clark; children, Steve (Jeanne) Loken, Holly (Jeff Brundidge) Heberlein and Mitchell (Jenny) Clark; and grandchildren, Nicholas and Zachary Loken, Matthew Richmond, Lucas and Samantha Heberlein, and Jonah and Addison Clark.
A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Cindy's name to Regional Hospice services of Ashland.
The family would also like to thank Regional Hospice for all their kindness and compassion that was given to Cindy and her family.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn
Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 4, 2019