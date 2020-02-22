|
|
Cynthia S. "Cindy" Abert
Junction City - Cynthia "Cindy" Sue Albert, passed away Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 after a two year battle with multiple myeloma.
Cindy was born in Illinois on February 22nd, 1957. She moved to Junction City, WI as an infant with her family. She attended local schools and graduated from SPASH.
Cindy married Randy Albert on June 14th, 1975, and together raised their two daughters, Kelly and Nikki.
Cindy enjoyed traveling, boating, and spending time with family and friends. She especially loved being a Grandmother.
Cindy is survived by her husband Randy, daughter Kelly (Tim) Schulist, daughter Nicole (Ben) Krump, grandchildren Spencer, Mason, William, Alaina, and also a grandson on the way. Sisters Judi (Ted) Suskey, Sherri Dunaj, and Pam (Glenn) Helminiak.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lynn Carcy.
A special thank you to all who cared for Cindy during her illness. Cindy was loved by many and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Martens / Rembs Funeral Home, Junction City is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020