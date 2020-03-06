|
|
Cynthia Y. Knick
Mosinee - Cynthia Y. Knick, 89, of Mosinee and formally of Watertown, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Plover, Wisconsin in the company of family. She was born on August 1, 1930 in Watertown, WI, daughter of Hilbert and Pearl (Becker) Eisfeldt.
Cynthia, graduated from Watertown High school in 1948. She married Donald L. Knick in 1949, after his naval service in WWII. Don and Cynthia were active members of the Watertown Moravian church. Cynthia cherished her time singing in the church choir and other musical performances (Euterpe Music Club).
Cynthia, Don and family successfully operated the Knick Insurance Agency until their retirement in 1985. Don and Cynthia retired to northern Wisconsin's Flambeau Flowage where they enjoyed all things flora, fauna and fish. Don passed away in 2009. Cynthia moved down to the Stevens Point area in 2012 to be closer to her three sons, who lived at times in the area.
Cynthia is survived by her sons Harvey (Susan), Jeffry and Jay (Margaret "Mimi"); grandson Bryan (Jill); Great Granddaughter Hannah; a sister Dian (Gary) Krause of Viroqua; and Numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second St., Stevens Point, WI 54481 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00PM with Pastor Beth Rohn-Habhegger officiating. Burial will be at the Watertown Moravian Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Funeral Home, from 1:00PM until the time of the service on Wednesday.
