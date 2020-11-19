Dale C. Garski
Stevens Point - Dale C. Garski, age 60, of Stevens Point, WI passed away suddenly at home on November 16, 2020.
Dale was born to the late Leonard & Evelyn (Kluck) Garski on July 31, 1960 in Stevens Point, WI. He attended the local catholic grade schools and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1978.
He dedicated his life to working for Joerns Medical for over 35 years and retired in 2012. During his retirement years, Dale found part-time work at NAPA Auto as a stock clerk.
Dale will be remembered for his kindhearted, hardworking, and selfless nature. His sarcastic personality always brought smiles to others no matter what the situation may have been. Family was important to Dale and his daughters were the light of his life. He most recently acquired a new role as "Papa" to his grandchildren and relished the time spent with them. In his free time, he enjoyed yard work, sharing his knowledge of landscaping, listening to the music of Elvis Presley, and acquiring knowledge through YouTube videos. He was a faithful and dedicated fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Dale is survived by his loving daughters, Chantel Garski, Chayna (Celso) Rodriguez, and Tiara (Fiance' Troy Schouten) Garski; the son he never had, Robert Dulske; and his beloved grandchildren, Addison, Olivia, Jace, Colton & Jazzy. He is further survived by sister, Tammy (Eric Leibundgut) Garski; brother, Terry (Terri) Garski; and sister, Maxine (Dan) Glodowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Timmy Garski; sister, Linda; and his dog, Shelby.
A time of sharing memories will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at Boston Funeral Home. Safe social practices including wearing of masks by all guests and family will be strictly observed. Attendance is based on your comfort level. Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net
.
"Until we meet again Bozo's"
"Go Pack Go"