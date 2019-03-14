|
Dale D. Tuszke
Stevens Point - Dale D. Tuszke, age 91, of Stevens Point, passed away on March 12, 2019 at the Portage County Health Care Center.
Dale was born on May 30, 1927 to the late Steve & Johanna (Filtz) Tuszka. He attended the local grade school and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1945.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marines on March 12, 1945. Dale was stationed in Japan and China during his time of service. He was honorably discharged on March 11, 1049.
Dale married Geraldine Springer on April 19, 1958 at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Stevens Point, WI. They were happily married for 60 years.
He worked for the Stevens Point Fire Department for 32 years and retired as a captain.
Dale will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman especially archery with a passion in trout fly fishing. He also had a great love for dogs. Following retirement, he panned for Gold in Alaska for 3 months. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 6 and Firefighters Local 484.
He is survived by wife, Gay of Stevens Point; daughter, Gail (Rick) Hamm of Stevens Point; sons, Chris (Kelly) Tuszke of Iola, WI and Douglas (Dana) Tuszke of Plover; grandchildren, Britteny, Dawson, Owen, and Gannon. He is further survived by brother, Stephen (Loretta) Tuszka of Stevens Point & sister-in-law, Nancy Tuszka of Stevens Point.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve & Johanna Tuszka and brother, Rhody.
A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church with Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church in the St. Faustina room. Burial will take place in Guardian Angel Cemetery with full military honors.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 14, 2019