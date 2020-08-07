Dale M. Newman
Amherst - Dale M. Newman, 75, of Amherst, was reunited with his loved ones on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1944 in St. Paul MN to the late Wayne and Eva (Lahr) Newman.
Dale graduated from Central High School in St. Paul. After graduation he was a chef for Canteen later becoming a district manager which brought him to Wisconsin and eventually leading him to the real estate industry.
He owned his own business, Newman Appraisal Service for over 20 years and was very well known in the community. Everywhere he went, somebody was always stopping him to say hello. A few things he enjoyed were shooting pool, playing horseshoes, gardening, in which he had an amazing vegetable garden, and buying someone a beer. Most of all Dale loved spending time with his grandchildren and absolutely adored them. Dampa waffles were the greatest!
Dale is survived by his daughters; Gina Atchison, Jennifer (Haley) Newman, step daughter; Elaine "Kota" (Fred) Smith, son in law; Jim Culver, grandchildren; Mark Ogburn, Cait Atchison, Alyssa Atchison, Kyrsten Culver, TJ Atchison IV, Taylor Culver, Kora Smith. Further survivors include brother; Gary (Mary Jo) Newman, sisters; Judy (Jim) Splett, Jean (Tom) McKenney, June (John) McDonald.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, first wife; Mary Lou Newman, wife, Carol Newman.
A celebration of life for Dale will be announced at a later date. Please check Valley Funeral Home website for updates.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association