|
|
Dale R. Brooks
Beloit - Dale Richard Brooks, 85, of Beloit, WI, died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born on November 15, 2933 in Plover, WI, the son of William and Ona (Cater) Brooks. Dale was a 1951 graduate of PJ Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, WI. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from October 11, 1951 to September 13, 1954 on the USS Sarasota - PA 204 in the Mediterranean, traveling to ports of France, Italy, Greece, Lebanon, Egypt, Puerto Rico, Sicily, Crete, Sardinia, and Gibraltar with his brother, Don Brooks on the buddy system during the Korean War.
Dale married Charlotte Kluck on April 23, 1955 in Stevens Point, WI. From that union, they had five children, Todd (Karen) Brooks, Cyndi (Robert) Lowrey, Linda, Jody and Loren Brooks. He later married Diana Moon on June 19, 1982 at Central Christian Church, Beloit, WI and became a wonderful father figure to her three daughters, Donna (Tom) Marquis, Cristine (Mark) Culver and Sherry (B.J. Arnold) Moon.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Diana and all his children; 10 grandchildren, Jessica (Marty) Jordan, Ryan (Amy) Brooks, Alex Brooks, Amanda (Jon) Reseburg, Austin (Ashley) Lowrey, Andrew (Emily) Marquis, Cassidy Womack and Daniel Culver; 11 great grandchildren which were the love of his life; sisters, Arvilla Wentworth and Jane Wheritt; brothers, Don (Lynn) and Rhody (Charlotte) Brooks; brothers-in-law, Red Laseke, Walter (Merri Anne) Gerke; sisters-in-law, Margaret Brooks, Patty Jo Beam, and Deborah (Dennis) Conant; several nieces, nephews, and many friends. He will also be missed by his fur babies, Shep and Hayley; they were good companions.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Jim and Robert Brooks; sister, Eunice Laseke; sisters-in-law, Maurita Brooks and Penny Preston Newman; brothers-in-law, James Beam, Bob Newman, George Wheritt, and Darryl Wentworth; grandson, Matthew Taylor and mother-in-law, Betty Murphy.
Dale began his employment in 1954 for the Beloit Corporation/Beloit Iron Works, retiring after 41 years in 1996. After his retirement, he worked part-time for Zickert Pattern Shop. Dale had many interests in his lifetime. He and Diana were past presidents of the Petunia City Squares, he loved to square dance, bowl, follow his Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and NASCAR until they changed the rules. Dale spent many miles on his motorcycles through the years, traveling to Yellowstone with his good friend Dave Jensen and also traveled to many states with Diana. He belonged to the Gold Wing Riders Club for many years along with Women on Wheels. Dale was a member of the Beloit Historical Society and volunteered when needed. He loved to go to breakfast with his Beloit Corporation friends every Tuesday morning. A special shout out to his friends, Sheldon Johns and Clinton Bass for being there when he needed you.
He was able to travel with Vets Roll in 2012 to Washington DC and Philadelphia. He treasured the moments spent with his fellow veterans. A big thank you to Mark Finnegan from Vets Roll and his team leader Matthew "Wogs" Wogaman. This was a trip that he remembered until his last days.
Dale had a lot of love to give and he will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation of remembrance will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, followed by a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor David Meding officiating. He will be laid to rest in the East Lawn Cemetery Memorial Tower.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale's name may be given to Vets Roll or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 22, 2019