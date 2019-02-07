Daniel A. Kawleski



Stevens Point - Daniel A. Kawleski



Of Stevens Point died late Monday evening, February 4, 2019 at Aspirus



Wausau Hospital. Age 86 Dan was born August 17, 1932 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Anton and Lucy (Tetzloff) Kawleski. He attended local grade schools and graduated from P.J Jacobs High school in 1951.



Dan entered the United States Army on March 24, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI. He served with the Company C, 373rd Armored Infantry Battalion as a radio operator. He received the rank of Corporal in November of 1954. Dan received the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Occupational Medal (Germany) and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on March 16, 1955 at Fort Sheridan, IL.



His marriage to Juliann "Judy" Lepak took place on October 27, 1956 at St. Peters Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point, and have been married for the past 62 years. His wife Judy survives.



Dan worked for Wisconsin Public Service for over 34 years as a gas serviceman retiring on June 30, 1993. Dan had a passion for Allis-Chalmers Tractors and had quite the collection of toy tractors, and loved going to tractor shows. He also enjoyed old cars, as he regularly attended the Iola Car show for many years. Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He had a green thumb and had pride in his garden, enjoyed animals of all kinds and was an all-out Mr. Fix it, as he could repair many things and make them good as new. His most precious time was being with his family, especially his grand and great grandchildren.



Dan was a member of the Stevens Point Knights of Columbus Monsignor McGinley Council 1170 and the American Legion Post 6.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial in his name will be established.



Survivors include his wife Judy, their four children; Jacqueline (Robin) Engum , Thomas Kawleski (Sandy Breininger) both of Stevens Point, Jill Benjamin of Amherst and Tim Kawleski of Stevens Point. His ten grandchildren; Danielle Engum (Chris Fream), Juliann Engum (Matthew) Korpal, Rylee (Emmett) McCarthy, Leah Kawleski (John Moynihan) Daniel Benjamin (Kara Matthewson), Phillip Benjamin, Luke Benjamin, Anna Benjamin, Michael Benjamin and John Benjamin, and two great grandchildren Calvin and Leo Engum Korpal. Further survived by one brother James (Joan) Kawleski.



He was preceded in death by a grandson Christopher Kawleski and a brother Raymond Kawleski.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Family and friends may call from 9:00 A.M. Saturday at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peters Church until the time for mass.