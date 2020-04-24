|
Daniel E. Polum
Stevens Point - Daniel E. "Donnie" Polum
Age 90 of Stevens Point died early Wednesday morning April 22, 2020 at his home while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care Hospice with his loving family at his side.
Dan was born July 18, 1929 in Wausau, WI. He was the son of the late Joseph and Eva (Lubinski) Polum. His family later moved to Stevens Point where Dan attended St. Peters Grade School and P.J. Jacobs High School.
Dan entered the United States Army on March 9, 1951 in Milwaukee. He served as a Corporal with the 5th Army Company C. He was honorably discharged on March 8, 1953 at Fort Bragg, N.C.
His marriage to Marchita Golla (nee Newton) took place on September 10, 1977 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Dan worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company for most of his life as a lineman. He enjoyed many hobbies with a love for hunting, fishing, trapping, and spending time at what the family lovingly called "grandpa's land".
Throughout the years he spent fun times with his sons, son-in-law's and grandsons, either landing a big fish or bagging a trophy buck. In his early years he often traveled out West with his buddies on hunting trips. As a 68 year army veteran Dan was a member of the Berens-Scribner Post 6, and a longtime member of the Post 6 Firing Squad/Honor Guard.
Survivors include his wife Marchita, Brother Eugene Polum, sister in law Evelyn Polum, brother is law Thomas Newton, sister in laws Rachel Torpy, Dorothy Semple, and Maryellen (Hank) Bemowski.
His children; Michele (James) White, Matthew (Kathy) Golla, Mark Golla, Monica (Peter) Thome, Tim Golla, Stephanie (John) Haka, Ann (Ken) Raflik and Rose (Bill) Dickinson, as well as 28 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joan Gagas, and brother in law Ronald Gagas, Brother Leonard Polum and sister in law Vera Polum, brother Gary Polum and a son John Golla.
Due to health concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic a private Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Burial with full military honors took place at the Guardian Angel Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Dan's name will be established at a later date. The Pisarski Funeral Home was honored to be serving the family. For viewing of the funeral mass, and online condolences please visit to www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020