Daniel M. Hall



Stevens Point - Our dad and husband took his last breath with mom laying by his side, with Kyle holding his hand and with Chad understanding the goodbye they shared would be their last. He passed away on June 6, 2019 on the anniversary of D'Day. Once a Marine always a Marine. Upon arriving home, Kyle walked outside to look at the night sky and was immediately greeted by a shooting star. Dan had his pilot license and enjoyed flying; he is now soaring higher than ever before. A train roared in the distance moments later. Dan was an engineer for the railroad, which allowed him to provide his family with an amazing life.



Danny graduated from Pacelli High School in 1981. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and received an honorable discharge in June of 1987. He married his high school sweetheart Donna Napiwocki in 1983. They have two sons, Chad and Kyle. He worked for Wisconsin Central Railroad / Canadian National Railroad for 32 years. Dan enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends to the ski slopes of the Rockies, to the white sands of the Caribbean, across the pond to Japan, Italy and France, and his favorite place of all Hawaii. He treasured sharing time with loved ones while captaining his pontoon on many Wisconsin lakes.



Dan retired from the CN in 2018 with a mission to defeat cancer, and in many ways he was victorious. Dan will always be the hero.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bonnie Hall, and his sister Claudia Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Donna Hall, his two sons Chad and Kyle, his siblings Sharon, Pat, Terry, Niki, George, Mike, Steve, Kaet, David and their beautiful families.



A Celebration of Life Service for Dan will be held at 6:30 PM on Friday June 14, 2019 at SentryWorld: 601 N. Michigan Ave. Stevens Point. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 until the time of the service at SentryWorld on Friday.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary