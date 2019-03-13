Daniel Nelson Frank



Stevens Point - Dan Frank passed away in his Stevens Point, WI home on March 11, 2019, after an extended illness. Friends, family, and co-workers will miss his cool-headed logic and kindness.



Dan was the youngest of three children born to Kenneth and Millie Frank on June 30, 1968 in Milwaukee WI. He attended the University of Milwaukee and earned a degree in business project management. Dan had a wonderful career at Sentry Insurance spanning over fifteen years, culminating in his position as WC Claims Director.



Dan married Kelly (nee Slusarski Ruder) on August 19, 2000 in a lovely backyard ceremony. Dan was a wonderful husband for nearly twenty years and a loving father to three children.



Dan was generous, and he loved to help others. He coached softball, baseball, and bowling. He loved Brewer games that he attended with his brother and his Dad, the Packers and Fantasy Football, swimming with his family, bowling, music, and family vacations where he took any challenge, riding the highest rollercoaster, whisking down the rainforest zipline, riding the Jet Ski as fast as he could, plus relaxing, cruising and spending down time with his family.



Dan is survived by his wife Kelly, his children: Zachary (fiancé Coral) Frank, Alicia (Adam) Ruder, and Brittany Frank, his parents, brother Steve (Linda) Frank, and niece Tori; sister Linda (Mark) Schmid, and niece Samantha; sister-in-law Carrie Poff and niece Hannah and nephew Andrew; and brother-in-law Jeff (Renee), nephew Parker and niece Ella. Dan is preceded in death by his special niece Sara Johnson, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.



Thanks go to Mayo Clinic cancer team, and Aspirus hospice, the Sentry family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Department.



A celebration of life service for Daniel will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday March 15, 2019, at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road Plover. Pastor Dave Ficken will celebrate the service. Visitation on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the Frank family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary