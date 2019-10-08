|
Darrell J. Parks Jr.
Plover - Darrell J. Parks, Jr. Plover 78, died early Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, at home.
Darrell was born on March 10, 1941, in Stevens Point, the son of the late Darrell Sr. and Emily (Domka) Parks.
On May 4, 1963, he married Louise Trzebiatowski at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia.
Darrell was employed at Krembs Furniture and then Wolohan Lumber (retiring from Stock Lumber in 2001). He was a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Bronislava's Holy Name Society. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, bowling, gardening, woodworking, and watching sports, whether it was his grandchildren or on TV.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Louise; children: Brenda (Brian) Burant of Ottawa, IL, Deann (Tim) Meis of Mosinee, Jeff (Lynn) of Neenah, and Aaron (Amy) of Stevens Point; grandchildren: Adam (Mandy) Burant, Ashley Burant, Austin Burant, Zach Parks, Paige Parks, Maddie Parks, Garret Parks and Elliot Parks; great-grandchildren: Cora and Gracelyn Burant. He is further survived by brothers-in-law David (Janice), Allan (Donna), and Carl (the late Mary) Trzebiatowski, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a son, Joseph, and a granddaughter, Jordan.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Darrell will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church, 3200 Plover Road, Plover. Rev. Brandon Guenther will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road, Plover, and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Knights of Columbus will combine with the parish rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the Emergency Responders for their quick response and tireless efforts to save their husband/father/grandfather and Chaplain Doug Schneider for his kind words and comforting prayers.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 8, 2019