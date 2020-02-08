Services
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Barge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Ray Barge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryl Ray Barge Obituary
Daryl Ray Barge

Stevens Point - Daryl Ray "Randy" Barge, age 96, entered eternal life on Friday, February 7th, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was in the company of his wife of 71 years, Lenora, and their five children.

Randy was born on February 5th, 1924 to Robert and Eva Barge. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School and entered the U.S. Army in 1943. He served as a medic in both the European and Pacific theaters during World War II and was honorably discharged.

Randy married Lenora Wirsbinske on June 26, 1948.

Randy was a devout Christian and active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and School. In addition, he was a member of the American Legion and Sons of the American Revolution. Randy was employed as a chemistry lab technician at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.

Randy's greatest sources of joy in life were his faith and his family. Randy is survived by his wife, Lenora; daughter, Judy (Paul); sons, Andrew (Kay), Robert (Gail), John (Joyce) and James (Julie); grandchildren, Andrea (Steve), Aren (Melissa), Allison, Grant (Meg), Jake (Erin), Stacey (Justin), Joshua, Erik, Becky, Dylan, Casey (Kate), Amanda (Brian), Ian, Kyla; and great-grand-children, Aiden, Emma, Ella, Lily, Nora, Haily, Kiersten, Luke, Evelyn, Jameson, Lucy and Josie.

Randy's wife and children would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Maple Ridge for their loving care of their husband and father.

A Visitation for Daryl "Randy" Barge will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 from 9:30 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Traditional burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran School.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -