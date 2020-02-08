|
|
Daryl Ray Barge
Stevens Point - Daryl Ray "Randy" Barge, age 96, entered eternal life on Friday, February 7th, 2020. At the time of his passing, he was in the company of his wife of 71 years, Lenora, and their five children.
Randy was born on February 5th, 1924 to Robert and Eva Barge. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School and entered the U.S. Army in 1943. He served as a medic in both the European and Pacific theaters during World War II and was honorably discharged.
Randy married Lenora Wirsbinske on June 26, 1948.
Randy was a devout Christian and active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and School. In addition, he was a member of the American Legion and Sons of the American Revolution. Randy was employed as a chemistry lab technician at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point.
Randy's greatest sources of joy in life were his faith and his family. Randy is survived by his wife, Lenora; daughter, Judy (Paul); sons, Andrew (Kay), Robert (Gail), John (Joyce) and James (Julie); grandchildren, Andrea (Steve), Aren (Melissa), Allison, Grant (Meg), Jake (Erin), Stacey (Justin), Joshua, Erik, Becky, Dylan, Casey (Kate), Amanda (Brian), Ian, Kyla; and great-grand-children, Aiden, Emma, Ella, Lily, Nora, Haily, Kiersten, Luke, Evelyn, Jameson, Lucy and Josie.
Randy's wife and children would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Maple Ridge for their loving care of their husband and father.
A Visitation for Daryl "Randy" Barge will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 from 9:30 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Traditional burial will be held in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran School.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020