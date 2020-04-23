|
|
David A. Kulas
Stevens Point - David Alan Kulas, 78 of Stevens Point passed away quietly on April 22, 2020 at the Portage County Health Care Center.
Dave was born on January 10, 1942 to the late Andrew and Janet (Smith) Kulas. He grew up in the "House in the Park" in what is now known as Bukolt Park in Stevens Point. Dave enjoyed spending his younger years swimming, boating, and waterskiing in the Wisconsin River. He passed on his love of the water to his four children.
After high school, Dave served in the United States Army as part of the U.S. Army Band. He was stationed at Fort Myer in Arlington County, Virginia next to Arlington National Cemetery where he routinely played "Taps" on the bugle.
After his time in the Army, Dave's "day job" was as a computer programmer at Sentry Insurance, where he helped to pioneer the use of mainframe computers. He worked for Sentry Insurance until his retirement. While Dave enjoyed working with computers both at work and at home, his true passion was music. He loved playing with his Rock and Roll band, The Furys, as lead guitarist and a vocalist. He entertained many crowds along with the various members of the band from the 60's to the early 80's. The original Fury's even recorded "Jenny", a 45 record that was released in the 60's. The song can be found on YouTube by looking up RARE TEENER The Fury's - Jenny.
Dave married his true love, Judy (Schneeberg) on June 26, 1970. His love and care for her was an example to his four children, stronger than any spoken words. They enjoyed 49 wonderful years together.
After suffering a stroke in 2003, Dave worked hard through rehabilitation to return home to his Judy. She spent the next 17 years caring for him with her whole heart. They spent many happy days, walking, going for long drives, and taking day trips to eat lunch in as many different places around the state as they could.
Dave is survived by his wife Judy, sons Brian (Carrie), Patrick (Kathy), Tim (Audrey), daughter Amy (Steve) Hintz, sisters Barbara McCormick and Joyce DeKay, as well as eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert and James, sister Bette, and great-granddaughter Brielle Bryant.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Portage County Health Care Center for their compassionate and knowledgeable care - they are an incredible asset to the community.
The family will have a private memorial gathering when the current pandemic situation permits.
If you believe in forever, then life is just a one-night stand. If there's a rock and roll heaven, well you know they've got a hell of a band…
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020