David A. Studinski
Hancock - David A. Studinski, age 86, of Hancock, passed peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Ainsworth Hall of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.
David was born on July 15, 1933 in Stevens Point, a son of John F. and Veronica H. (Osowski) Studzinski. He was raised on the family farm and attended the local "One Room" school until the 8th grade. When he turned 21, David enlisted in the U.S. Army and served honorably during 1954-1956. Upon his return he completed his education taking advantage of the G.I. Bill and began his teaching career. In his free time he formed the "Polka Pros", polka band and played various dances in Central Wisconsin for more than 43 years. During those years, David actually wore out six accordions! When not teaching or playing in the band, he continued studying and received his Master's Degree in School Administration and served as Principal at both Loyal and Montello schools. David enjoyed working with his hands and really considered his occupation as a Home Builder and then he would rent his handiwork.
David is survived by six children, Theresa (David) Carlson of Burnsville, MN; Katharine (Kenneth) Hrechka of Alexandria, VA; Mark Studinski of Eau Claire, Keith (Wendy) Studinski of Plover; Ann (Jim) Wasieleski of Eden Prairie, MN and Tamara (Mark) Allen of San Jose, CA; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy (Tony) Treder of Stevens Point; two brothers, James (Carol) Studzinski of Wisconsin Rapids and Steven (Gail) Studinski of Marathon; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Evan Studinski in 2015; one sister, Marian Klinger; and seven brothers, Lawrence, Ernest, Irvin, Ralph, John, Daniel and Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Adalbert Catholic Church, 3315 Adalbert Rd, Rosholt, WI 54473 at 11:00AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 with Rev. Thomas Nirappel presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary - Torun Parish Cemetery with military honors. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the church from 9:30AM until the time of the mass on Friday.
Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing should be observed.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.