David Bartkowiak



Stevens Point - 10-12-26 to 8-16-20



David Bartkowiak passed away Sunday August 16th at the Madison Veterans Memorial Hospital.



He was 93 years young. Dave was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin to Rose and Julian Bartkowiak they moved to Stevens Point in 1927 where Julian built their home and they resided for the rest of their lives. David had six brothers and two sisters. After he graduated from P.J. Jacobs High school in Stevens Point David joined the military where he was stationed in Alaska in the army He was a World war II coder and communication specialist. He served from 1944 to 1947 and was honorably discharged. after the service David moved to the Chicago Illinois area where he worked several different jobs and eventually landed a job at the Elgin watch factory. that is where he met Frances Taylor they were married several months later and eventually had six children five boys and one girl. in 1959 David and Fran bought a bar in portage county. They successfully had this bar, called, Konkleville for 3 years . In 1963 David and Fran were divorced. David has resided in the Wisconsin Stevens Point area for the last 49 years. David is survived by his sons, Mark, Gary, and Kelly Bartkowiak and daughter Sandra Bartkowiak. David is preceded in death by his parents Rose and Julian his six brothers and his two sisters. He also lost two sons. Michael Bartkowiak and Daniel Bartkowiak. Funeral home taking care of David is: Informed Choice Funeral 3325 E. Washington Ave. Madison WI. A memorial service will be held at 1450 Water St, Stevens Point, in the garden August 31, at 1 . Masks are required. Please let Sandra know if you plan on attending at sandrataylor43@yahoo.com.



David has requested that he be buried by his son in Colorado.









