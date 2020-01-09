|
|
David E. Lubinski
Stevens Point - David E. Lubinski, age 88, of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by his family at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
David was born on November 4, 1931 in Stevens Point. He was a son of the late Theodore and Anna (Jazdzewski) Lubinski.
He was a U.S. Airforce Veteran serving in Korea during the war for a nearly two years as a Turret Systems Mechanic. Upon his return to the States, he began his employment for "Ma Bell" as a lineman. David retired from Wisconsin Telephone (AT&T) in 1980 after many years of service.
His marriage to Katherine Whitman took place on November 13, 1954 at St. Peter Church in Stevens Point. Together, they had four children; Mary (Phil) Boris-Radomski, Laura Cichosz, Paul (MaryAnn) Lubinski and Jane (David) Zywicki. Katherine passed away on January 1, 1974.
David then married Rosemarie Daczyk on February 15, 1975. During their marriage, they enjoyed going up North spending time with family and friends hunting and fishing.
David was a true outdoorsman, many stories were told of his hunting and fishing excursions. He especially loved spending time with family at his up North cabin, the "Polish Hilton".
David is survived by; his four children, Mary, Laura, Paul and Jane; their spouses; seven grandchildren, Kati (Casey) Ellis, Michael (Amy) Boris, Adam (Ali) Lubinski, Matt Lubinski, Steward (Jessie) Zywicki, Jenny Zywicki and Eric Cichosz; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by; his parents; his brother, Myron; both wives, Katherine and Rosemarie; son-in-law's, Daniel Boris and Daniel Cichosz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter Catholic Church, 800 4th Ave., Stevens Point, WI 54481, at 10:30AM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Military Honors will be at the church immediately after the mass. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation in the St. Faustina Room of St. Peter Church from 9:00AM until the time of the mass on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:00AM Tuesday morning.
Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020