Stevens Point - David Frank Grabski, Age 68, passed away peacefully in his home on June 6, 2019, after a courageous fight against cancer. He was born on February 1st, 1951 in Wausau, WI to the late John and Hazel (Hartwig) Grabski, older brother to three siblings, Glen, Nikki, and June.



He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Jan Blanchfield on June 14, 1974. They settled to make their life together in Plover, WI and had their first son Daniel Scott on January 6th, 1978, followed by Brandon Robert on February 12th, 1981. Dave was a devoted husband and father, which included countless hours coaching and volunteering for the boys' baseball and basketball teams. He is survived by his wife, Jan, his sons Daniel (Darcy) and Brandon (Traci), and his grandchildren, Darren, Ella, Evelynn, and Quinn, his brother Glen, and his sisters June and Nikki.



He graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 1969 and proceeded on to UWSP for his degree in biology. Shortly thereafter, he joined his brother Glen in two businesses, Mad Hatter Chimney Sweeps and G&G Builders. Through his construction business he made many friends, and at least to his family, seemed to know the entire town, frequently talking with anyone who wanted a word.



Dave served the community in a variety of ways, including serving on the Golden Sands Home Builders Association, Plover Whiting Youth Athletics, Plover Legion Post 543, and as a trustee on the Village of Plover Board. Having found a passion for working with kids through his years coaching baseball and basketball.



Dave retired from construction to pursue a new career in teaching in 1999 that would see him impact hundreds of students in the course of his years of teaching, first at Wild Rose High School and then at P.J. Jacobs Junior High as a science teacher. He retired from teaching in 2016 but continued his involvement with schools through volunteering as a trap shooting coach and chaperone for the annual trip to Washington, D.C.



His joy in teaching was evident by the truly horrific happy birthday songs to students, holding them over (or sometimes dunking in) garbage cans, the penny wars with Mr. Mlsna, and the mountain of homework he assigned them, only to diligently grade papers into the small hours each night. Outside of his family and professional lives, his passion was riding his Harley Davidson. He made the annual pilgrimage to Sturgis almost every year, camping out with and making new friends with fellow riders. His crowning achievement on the bike was earning the Iron Butt award for making it all the way out to the rally in one shot, covering over 750 miles while making stops only for gas and food.



He also spent a lot of time outdoors, tending to the vast amounts of landscaping around their homes, sitting in marshes waiting for ducks, or freezing his butt off hoping to see a deer up nort. He will be missed by many...



Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Good Shepard Lutheran Church 2000 Roosevelt Drive, Plover with Pastor Ben Sheets officiating. Burial will follow in the Plover Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road, and from 9:00 A.M. Monday at the Good Shepard Church until the time for services.