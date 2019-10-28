Services
David Gerard Ingles

Amherst - David Gerard Ingles, age 60, of Amherst, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 due to an accidental fall from a roof.

David was born on December 26, 1958 in Stevens Point. A son of Robert and Leone (Lutz) Ingles. He graduated from Pacelli High School and attended UWSP. David worked various jobs before starting his own roofing business, "Roof Restoration, LLC", more than 20 years ago. He loved music, enjoyed traveling and was an avid sports fan attending numerous professional games.

David is survived by; his mother, Leone, of Stevens Point; brother, Michael Ingles, of Stevens Point; son, Brandon Kline of Stevens Point; daughter, Traci Bishop, of Virginia; granddaughter, Gabrielle; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ingles.

Private family services were held with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Stevens Point.

The family of David would like to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers in the SICU at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield for their wonderful care during the past four weeks. We wish to also thank his many friends and the people who prayed for his recovery. May God bless you all.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
