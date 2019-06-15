David "UPS Dave" Gerzmehle



Plover - David A. Gerzmehle, age 71, of Plover, passed away on June 10, 2019 at the University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin surrounded by his beloved family.



Funeral services for Dave will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel in Stevens Point. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral chapel followed by the burial in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.



Dave was born on July 31, 1947 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, the son of the late Dale and Jeanette Gerzmehle. He graduated from Alexander High School in Nekoosa, Wisconsin in 1965 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point prior to serving his country in the United States Air Force in 1967. Dave was stationed in Hof, Germany as a radar intelligence analyst for two years and returned to the states as he was selected to serve as a security analyst specialist for the National Security Agency at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland and was honorably discharged in 1971.



In 1974, Dave married the love of his life, Shirley Borchardt. They would have been married 45 years this summer and through those years, their honeymoon never ended. Dave began his career at United Parcel Service as a delivery driver and entered the management team as a security/investigator supervisor for several hubs throughout Wisconsin until his retirement in 2002. His fun retirement job was at the Stevens Point Country Club as a part-time grounds crew member ("keeper of the tees") until 2014.



His love for sports and wagering included the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, NASCAR, March Madness, Super Bowls and golfing with his friends and children whenever he could. For 25+ years, Dave co-coordinated an annual charity golf outing for local charities. He also enjoyed hunting with his old crew and son, fishing, woodworking and most importantly, spending quality time with his children and his three grandchildren who always brought a smile to his face. Dave will always be remembered for his larger than life personality, wit and sense of humor. He was the "life of the party" and a friend to many from all walks of life, a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.



Survivors include his loving wife and best friend, Shirley; daughter, Nyra Lind "Nud" and son, Gabe Gerzmehle "Buck"; grandchildren, Nadia Lind "Sweetie", Oliver Lind "Oli", and Gabriel Gerzmehle "Beaner"; two brothers, Roger (Debbie) Gerzmehle of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, Dennis (Mary) Gerzmehle of Hudson, Wisconsin and sisters-in-law, Nancy (Mickey) White of Stevens Point, Debbie (Clark) Hainzlsperger of Stevens Point, Bonnie Clarke of Stevens Point, and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the Palliative Care Unit at the University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, especially Hayley, Karissa, Ann, Lyndsey and Diki for their compassion and understanding during his care.



