David L. Bisbee
Green Bay - David L. Bisbee, 74, Green Bay, formerly of Stevens Point, passed away at his home Friday, January 17, 2020. He was born November 19, 1945, in Jackson, Michigan to Richard and Geraldine (Hart) Bisbee. David served his country in the Army 1st Infantry, stationed in Vietnam during the war. Dave was married to Claudette "Sue" Hinkle from 1968-1984. The union was blessed with his two beloved daughters, Dawn and Denise.
Dave followed his brother Doug to Stevens Point where he worked as a bookkeeper for Joerns Brothers Furniture. After a brief stay in Albuquerque, New Mexico, David again followed his brother to Green Bay to help care for their mother and help out at Bisbee Golf Center. He also worked for the Census Bureau and Target before retiring from a service-related disability.
To say that Dave was a sports enthusiast was an understatement. He enjoyed watching football, basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, etc. David maintained an impressive collection of sports memorabilia, especially jerseys, hats, and jackets. Dave was an avid softball player, golfer, and bowler. He thoroughly enjoyed bowling with his nephew, Jeff Bisbee, in the Green Bay Area.
David is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Dawn McGuire of Colorado and Denise and David Gallegos of New Mexico; his grandchildren, Megan, Paige and Kennedy McGuire and Marissa, Isaiah and Elijah Gallegos; two brothers, Don (Charlotte) and Doug (Margaret) Bisbee; many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16th at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. Green Bay. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com
Dawn and Denise extend a special thank you to Jeff and Renee Bisbee for the care and companionship extended to Dave.