David L. Hunter
David L. Hunter

Stevens Point, formerly of Junction City - David L. Hunter, 92, Stevens Point and formerly of Junction City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020.

David was born on October 1, 1927 in Wisconsin Rapids, to Robert and Isla (Zorn) Hunter. He was raised on a dairy farm in Junction City where he developed his strong work ethic. He was a 1945 graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point and was employed at Consolidated Papers, Wisconsin Rapids for 43 years. While working there, among other things, he owned and operated Hunter Trucking Company for several decades.

He married Martha Bialek in Stevens Point. She died on January 23, 2011. David and Martha lived in Junction City until the fall of 2008 when they moved to Stevens Point. Dave had a keen sense of humor and was a loving husband and father. He will be truly missed by those who loved him.

He is survived by his children, D. Bruce (Jackie) Hunter of Orange, CA, Laura (David Schaub) Laughran of Hayden, Idaho, Karen (David) Remus of Hixton, and Jeffery Hunter of Stevens Point. He is also survived by grandchildren, Scott (Lilly) Hunter, Steve Hunter, Ben (Kari) Schaub, Logan (Desi) Schaub, Leah (Patrick McDonough) Hunter, Elissa Hunter, Ian (Samantha) Remus, and Ethan Remus, and seven great grandchildren. He is further survived by siblings, Joyce Isis, Robert Hunter, Jr., Yvonne (Al) Wolfenberger, Janice (Jim) Kimbrell, Rita Hunter, and Darlene Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son Doug Laughran, a grandson, Cody Laughran, a sister, Vila Hunter and a brother, Ronald Hunter.

Graveside services for family and close friends will be held at Runkel Cemetery, Town of Eau Pleine, Portage County, at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 which would have been Dave's 93 birthday. Per state guidelines, social distancing and masks are appreciated due to COVID 19. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes.

Memorials may be designated to Portage County Meals on Wheels or Portage County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Martens - Rembs Funeral Home
124 Main Street
Junction City, WI 54443
(715) 457-2400
