David R. Basinski
Plover - David R. Basinski, age 56, of Plover, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. David was born on April 24, 1964 in Stevens Point, a son of the late Lawrence and Veronica (Kruzicki) Basinski.
He attended and Graduated from SPASH in 1982. After graduation, David and his brother, Larry, went into business with their father at Plover Auto Body. After Lawrence retired in 1996, he and Larry bought the business and continued as partners until they sold the business in 2019.
David was united in marriage to the former Jennifer Gregory, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church on September 28, 1985.
He was a member of St. Bronislava Catholic Church and enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, mountain biking and working on his own automobiles. His greatest joy was spending time with and fishing with his kids.
David is survived by; his children, Eric (Briana Helman) Basinski of Plover, Michelle (Aaron Woyak) Basinski of Middleton and Anna Basinski of Minneapolis; siblings, Larry (Kathy) Basinski of Plover, Alan Basinski of Stevens Point and Brenda (Patrick) Suplicki of Stevens Point; Granddaughter, Scarlett Woyak; Nieces and Nephew, Dana (Emma Adams) Basinski, Melissa Basinski, Kristen Basinski, Tara (Jeremy) Sell and Patrice (Robert Schmidt) Suplicki; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by; his parents, his wife, Jennifer in 2007; and infant sister, Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bronislava Catholic Church, 3200 Plover Road, Plover, WI 54467 at 10:30AM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with Reverend Brandon Guenther presiding. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home, 2911 Plover Road from 9:00AM until 10:15AM on Tuesday.
Masks will be required at the visitation and at the funeral mass.
Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family.