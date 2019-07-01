David R. Williams



Wisconsin Rapids - David Raymond Williams, Jr. fought a courageous battle against cancer, but on June 19, 2019 it was time for his fight to end and for him to return home with our Lord and Savior.



A Celebration of Life gathering for David will be held at Lake Emily Inn (LEI) in Amherst, Saturday, July 6th starting at 1pm.



Born on his father's birthday, July 22nd, 1975, David grew up in Washington State. He moved to Amherst, Wisconsin in his 30's and made fast friends with everyone he met, despite how much he loved wearing his Seattle Seahawks gear and partaking in spirited debates with our Packers fans!



Amherst became David's adopted hometown, especially after marrying his beloved wife Kaylyn. David enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley, and anyone who heard him sing and play guitar could hear the stunning power and passion in his talent.



David celebrated every day with his wife and their young daughter, Shelby Lynn, renovating their Wisconsin Rapids home and sharing his music, even when his cancer made it harder to perform and sing.



David will be remembered for his songs and music, his handiwork, his sweet rides, and his generous smile. And no other stuffed mushrooms will ever taste as good as the ones that David shared with his friends and family.



David was preceded in death by his father, David, and by his Aunt Tammy. He is survived by his wife Kaylyn, his mother, Robin and by his siblings, Brian (Rae), Rob, Nova, and Daniel. David is further survived by his children Serena, Gabriel, Aiden, Isabella, and Shelby. "Uncle Daver" will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews whom he loved so much.



Special thanks from David's family to the Ascension St. Michael's Hospital Oncology team and inpatient units for all the amazing care they provided to David and his family. Thank you also to Ascension St. Clare's Hospital for caring for David in his final hours.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 1 to July 3, 2019