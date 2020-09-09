David S. Brilowski
Town of Hull - David S. Brilowski age 67, of the Town of Hull, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday evening September 8, 2020, with his family at his side.
A Celebration of David's life will be held next summer. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.
David was born January 12, 1953 in Stevens Point, the son of Robert and Eleanor (Betro) Brilowski. He was part of the last graduating class of P.J. Jacobs High School in 1971. David devoted his life to working the family farm with his Father and Uncle. On March 24, 1984 he married Rose Kwasigroch and they raised their family. Together they continued to work the family dairy farm until 2012. David enjoyed deer hunting, ice fishing, watching the Brewers and Packers, playing many years of league softball, and having a few beers with his buddies.
David is survived by his wife Rose and their three children: Jessica (Kurt) Groholski; Erica (Jason) Roginski: Ben (Katie Ostrowski) Brilowski. Seven grandchildren: Shane, Zach, Rhett, Brynn, Gradey, Thomas, and Penelope. His sister Judy (Tom) Jones and brother Patrick (Barb) Brilowski. He was preceded in death by his parents.
