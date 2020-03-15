|
David Szemborski
David Szemborski passed away peacefully at his home on March 12th, 2020 under hospice care and special friend Rose Diercks and Evy Suchowski. He was born to the late Paul and Lucia (Klawinski) Szemborski on July 12th, 1939. He married the love of his life Sharon Schreiber on Sept 16th 1961. Together they were married 56 years.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and was a longtime employee of Consolidated Papers Inc and Stora Enso. He loved his polka music and was a musician playing trumpet for over 50 years, playing in several polka bands including The Jolly Harmony Kings, The Royal Tones and The Golden Tones. He enjoyed attending polka festivals, anywhere there was polka music you would find David. Through these years he acquired two nicknames. "Baby Face" and "The Judge" His vibrant spirit took charge of any room he entered. He loved the Green Bay Packers and The Milwaukee Brewers. Yard work was his passion and always put out elaborate outdoor holiday displays every year. In his retirement years he worked at the Rudolph Community Park keeping it looking beautiful.
He is survived by his children Michael (Michele), daughter Christy, grandson Jordan, great grandson Dawson, sisters Helen Heil and Dorothy Janczyk, brother-law Rich Pryga, nieces and nephews and special friend Rose Diercks.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sharon and his brothers Leo, Harry and Eddie Szemborski and sister-in-law's Zitha, and Grace Szemborski and Barb Pryga.
A Catholic ceremony will take place Thursday March 19th at Saint Philips Catholic Church with visitation starting at 10:00am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will take place at St. Paul's Cemetery in Mosinee, WI 54455 at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to The House of the Dove at 1000 W. 11th Street, Marshfield, WI 54449.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020