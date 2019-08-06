|
On Saturday August 3, 2019, Dawn Thompson passed away from her battle with cancer at the age of 53. Dawn was born in Waterloo Iowa. She married her husband of 30 years Travis Thompson and they raised two daughters, Larissa and Alynah. She attended the University of WI, Stevens Point. She was employed at Shop-Ko for 26 years and most recently at Copps Metro Market for 5 years. Dawn was a Ravenclaw. She loved to read and spend time with her family. She was a great cook who used her talents to volunteer at Wisconsin Christian Youth Camp (WCYC). She loved jamming out to music and had a great sense of humor, but most important, a love for Christ. She showed her love for Christ in many different ways such as becoming an advocate for First Choice Pregnancy Resource Center and was one of the founding members of the Midstate Church of Christ.
Dawn is survived by her parents David and Carolyn Adams, her husband Travis Thompson, two daughters Larissa (Chris Sniadajewski) and Alynah (Zack Johnson), two brothers, David Jr. (Rachel) and Timothy (Missie), a sister Theresa (Dale Hartvig) and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the Marshfield Clinic Stevens Point Cancer Team and Heartland Hospice. Funeral: Visitation style celebration: Church of Christ @ 1112 Sandy Lane, Stevens Point WI. Friday August 9th: 3-7 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m.-Noon.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019