Debbie Rae



Shantytown - Debbie Rae, 66, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in the home that she loved on her quiet lake in Shantytown. For those of you close to Debbie, you know that she would not have wanted a lot of attention or fanfare. She always preferred to be the one doing the fussing, than be the one people were fussing over.



Debbie loved to spend time with her family and friends, including her special golden fur babies (Pebbles and Mason). She loved to spend hours maintaining the many acres of grass surrounding the home she shared with her best friend and fiancé Don Dulak, planting her flowers, feeding the birds and putting on one of her famous parties in the garage where no one ever went home hungry; and if you did it was your own fault. Debbie will be remembered for her infectious laugh, bold extraversion, and relentless commitment to support and care of those in her life.



Debbie was proceeded in death by her father, Bernard Dulek and her mother, Dolores Dulek-Bartz. She is survived by her fiancé Donald Dulak, children Carrie Jakusz (Jeff), and Chris (Michelle) Brazitis, sister Sandie (Bob) Armatoski, sister Lisa (Dave) Chaplinski, brother Dale Dulek, brother Dean (Melissa) Dulek, brother Russell Dulek, grandchildren Alicia and McKenna Bemowski, nieces Wendy, Heidi, Molly, Erin, and Peyton, nephews Kevin, Matthew, Rob, Dustin, Travis and Dalton, honorary son's Darrell (Corinne) Dulak, Shane Dulak, Troy (Amy) Dulak; honorary grandsons Connor, Carsen, Damian, and Thea; as well as her special friends Judy and Ray.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday March 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Polonia. Rev. Gregory Michaud will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary