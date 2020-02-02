|
|
Deborah "Deb" Giudice
Stevens Point - Deborah A. Giudice, age 56, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, under the care of hospice & surrounded by her group-home family, after a lengthy illness.
Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel: 3200 Stanley St., Stevens Point. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Gardens South in Oak Lawn, IL
Deb was born April 30, 1963 in Chicago, the daughter of Patrick and Frieda (Zappendorf) Giudice. She & her mother moved to Stevens Point in 2003, where Deb attended CIC, Aurora and White Oak Day Centers. One of Deb's favorite aspects of her new hometown were the concerts at Pfiffner Pioneer Park. Deb loved listening and dancing to (in her words) "rock & roll" music, and her favorite group by far was the rock group KISS. She also enjoyed TV & movies, and family has many memories of multiple viewings of E.T., King Kong, and Poseidon Adventure. Deb's silliness, stubbornness and unique sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.
Deb is survived by her siblings: Judy (Terry) McDermott, Junction City; Rick (Esther) Giudice, Naperville, IL; Donna Grady, Milwaukee. Nieces & Nephews: Kelly McDermott, Rebecca (Leo) Tribelli, Terrence (Jaime) McDermott, Mark (Kara) Giudice, Ben (Mary) Giudice, Chris Losby, Mike (Rebecca) Grady. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to thank Rosanne, RN from Interim Hospice for her dedication & professionalism during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020