Debra Ann Pliska
Stevens Point - Debra Ann Pliska (April 5, 1961 - October 18, 2019)
A loving wife, proud mother and caring grandmother, of Stevens Point died unexpectedly Friday morning at her home. Debra was born in Stevens Point on April 5, 1961 as the only child to the late Harold and Irene (Hojnacki) Szymkowiak.
Debra attended St. Peters Grade School, P.J Jacobs Jr. High and graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High School in 1979. On August 11, 1979 Deb married her high school sweetheart, Mark Pliska. Together they built a life in Stevens Point while raising two daughters.
Debra had numerous jobs caring for animals and was a postal carrier for the United States Postal Service up until the lost mobility while fighting multiple sclerosis. Though the loss of mobility limited her, the disease could not keep her from doing things she loved; spending time with her children, grandchildren, and caring for her beloved pets.
Debra was a strong and remarkable women in both how she lived her life and in how she fought a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis for over 15 years. A great woman, she was loved by all her knew her.
She is survived by her husband and caretaker Mark of Stevens Point; her two daughters Jennifer (Shaun) Wenzel of Rosholt and Allyson (Joe) Skibinski of Stevens Point; and her grandchildren Landon, Mason, Lucy, Madelynn, Joseph and Maverick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Irene Szymkowiak; her cousins Rosemary Niespodziani and Thom Ness, both of whom were more like siblings than cousins.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Debra's name at a later date.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Peters Catholic Church. Rev. Arul Joseph Visuvasam officiating. Burial will follow in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M to 7:00 P.M on Monday evening at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, and from 9:00 A.M. Tuesday at the St. Faustina Room of St. Peters Church until the time for mass. There will be a parish Rosary at 6:00 P.M. Monday evening at the Funeral Home. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019